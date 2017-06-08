Wells Fargo sees younger crowd boosting Dave & Buster's

Wells Fargo sees Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -1% ) continuing to gain market share as the brand gain traction with younger generations.

The investment firm keeps D&B rated at Outperform and ups its price target to $78.

"We continue to believe that PLAY represents one of the highest quality unit growth stories in the sector," reads the WF note.

Dave & Buster's carved out a new all-time high of $73.48 earlier today.

