Yahoo shareholders clear Verizon deal, to close Tuesday

Yahoo (YHOO +8.4% ) shareholders have approved the sale of its core Internet operating business to Verizon (VZ -0.5% ).

The companies now expect the deal to close on Tuesday, after which existing Yahoo will become Altaba and register as an investment company (to manage its holdings of Alibaba (BABA +11.3% ) and Yahoo Japan (YAHOY +1.3% )).

Yahoo has extended its Dutch auction self-tender to buy up to $3B in its common stock, until June 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. That offer was set to expire June 13. Some 20,233 shares were tendered by the close yesterday.