Poland gets first delivery of tanker with U.S. natural gas

The first ever tanker with liquefied natural gas from the U.S. arrives in Poland as part of the country's efforts to diversify its energy sources and cut dependence on Russia.

Poland last year opened its first terminal for LNG, in Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea coast, to be able to receive gas from distant suppliers such as the U.S. or Qatar, which already has made some deliveries.

Officials do not reveal the size of the delivery or the cost of the deal, which was made with Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.5% ).

