Online gambling bills make the rounds in the U.S.

A special commission in Massachusetts is set to recommend an "omnibus approach online gambling regulations.

In Pennsylvania, the state's House of Representatives approved a bill that legalizes online gambling and set tax rates. The bill moves to the PA Senate for debate.

New York has an online poker bill circulating that includes a "bad actor" clause that could make it difficult for some operators to conduct business in the state.

Sources: Online Poker Report and Gambling Insider

