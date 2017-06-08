U.S. to complete steel national security study soon, Ross says

Steel names are broadly higher after Commerce Secretary Ross says the agency's national security review of the U.S. steel industry will be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of domestic steel producers.

Ross tells a Senate subcommittee hearing that the study could recommend imposing tariffs above the current country-specific anti-dumping duties, imposing quotas limiting the volume of imports, or a hybrid "tariff-rate quota" option that would include quotas on specific products with new tariffs for imports above those levels.