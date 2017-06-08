Universal Japan breaks ground on Nintendo area; CMCSA -2% as costs rise

Universal Studios Japan (CMCSA -2.2% ) has broken ground on its (now slightly more expensive) Super Nintendo World (NTDOY -0.2% ) attraction, a high-stakes bet that the company plans to have open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The new area is set to cost more than ¥60B (about $544M) -- about ¥10B more than previously estimated, due to a need to provide its "best" value to park visitors.

The attraction will be followed later with Nintendo lands in U.S. parks.

It will incorporate classic Nintendo characters, according to a statement, including a ride based on the Mario Kart racing series. A short video gives a teaser of ideas that are likely to end up in the finished attraction.