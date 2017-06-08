Australia's competition watchdog will not oppose Dow-DuPont merger

The merger of Dow Chemical (DOW -0.1% ) and DuPont (DD +0.3% ) is cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, saying previous concerns have been eased by U.S. and European competition regulators which will force the two companies to divest businesses and products that are too similar.

The watchdog had singled out canola seed as a particular area of concern, but says that although canola seed is not a part of the divestment proposals, further information from market participants has “assured the ACCC that the presence of alternative canola breeders will be enough to maintain competition."