Berkshire insurance unit settles with California regulator

At issue were "EquityComp" workers compensation policies sold by Berkshire's (BRK.A, BRK.B) California Insurance Co. and Applied Underwriters Captive Risk Assurance Co.

Regulators last year said the policies violated state law aimed at protecting small employers from unpredictable costs, and the two insurers agreed to stop selling them.

The settlement requires more disclosures, and a prohibition against selling to small businesses.

"When there is product innovation, it is not unusual to pause and work with regulators to provide them the comfort and assuredness that they have met their obligations to the public,” says Applied head counsel Jeff Silver.