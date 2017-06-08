EU planning legislation to give police faster access to tech data

Reuters reports that the European Union wants legislation allowing law enforcement to access a suspect’s data straight from the tech company, circumventing going through the legal system even when the request crosses country borders.

The European Commission will sketch out options for the legislation with the final proposal expected late this year or in early 2018.

The options could include police asking an IT provider or tech company in a member nation to turn over requested data or evidence without going through the official legal channels of the home country.

Tech companies receive criticism after each terrorist attack and have tried to balance cooperation and privacy protection.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook revealed this week that the company has helped out in the wake of the recent U.K. attacks but didn’t provide specifics.

The legislation could impact Google and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as well as social media sites Twitter and Facebook. Microsoft previously won a legal battle in the U.S. concerning the Department of Justice’s request for information stored in Ireland.