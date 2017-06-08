Water parks part of the story at Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is 2.87% higher as investors focus on the company's presentation earlier this week on its growth strategy, including plans for water parks.

After meeting with management, Wedbush suggests that Six Flags could acquire some of the 200+ water parks already operating in its existing markets.

The firm has an Outperform rating and $70 price target on the theme park operator. The PT from Wedbush works out to about 34X the consensus 2018 EPS estimate on Six Flags.

Sources: Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance