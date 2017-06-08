JPMorgan COO is exiting - Bloomberg

According to a Bloomberg headline, JPMorgan (JPM +1.8% ) COO Matt Zames is leaving the bank. Zames had been thought to be on the short list of possible successors for whenever Jamie Dimon decides to step down from the CEO spot.

Developing ...

Update at 2:10 PM ET: "Our colleague, Matt Zames, Chief Operating Officer, recently informed me of his decision to leave our firm following 13 years of outstanding service," says Jamie Dimon in a memo.

It doesn't look like there's going to be a replacement, as the memo talks about a new organizational structure with the COO's roles divided up.

Formerly of Long Term Capital Management, and then a key part of the Bear Stearns purchase, Zames was named COO in 2012 after the London Whale blowup.