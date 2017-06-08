Fitch Ratings points to improvement at GM

Fitch Ratings lifts the credit rating on General Motors (GM -0.6% ) to BBB from BBB-.

The ratings agency issues a Stable outlook on the company. Key snippets from the report are posted below.

"The upgrade of GM's ratings is supported by fundamental improvement in the company's credit profile largely resulting from its work to improve product profitability while maintaining a relatively conservative balance sheet."

"Fitch expects the margin performance of GM's key North American operations to remain strong relative to its peers, while its aggressive efforts to restructure its global operations will drive further improvements in profitability and cash flow outside the U.S."

"The company's break-even sales level is lower as a result of restructuring actions and an increased use of global platforms, and its increasingly competitive product offerings are commanding higher net prices."

Full Fitch report on GM