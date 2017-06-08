Delcath annual meeting postponed until June 16 to allow more shares to be voted, reverse stock split proposed; shares ahead 65%

Penny stock Delcath Systems (DCTH +65.4% ) is up on an 8x surge in volume. Earlier this week, management adjourned the annual meeting without conducting any business in order to allow for more shares to be voted. The new date is Friday, June 16.

Among the proposals is a reverse split of its common stock of at least 1:50 and no more than 1:500.

The company is struggling to make a winner out of its percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) technology. Shares have lost 99% of their value over the past several years.