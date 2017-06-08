Symantec provides loose FY19, FY20 guidance at investor's day

Symantec’s (NASDAQ:SYMC) investor day presentations again stick to the previous Q1 and FY18 guidance. But the company also provides some general framework for FY19 and FY20 guidance.

In FY19 and FY20, Symantec expects the Enterprise Security segment to achieve mid to high single digit revenue growth and operating margins topping 30%. Consumer Digital Safety expectations include low to mid-single digit revenue growth and operating margins over 40%.

Other FY19 and FY20 predictions: EPS growth in low teens, "strong" free cash flow, and cash flow from operations “growing at or faster than net income.”

