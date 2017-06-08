GE Lighting officially up for sale, unit CEO says

General Electric (GE -0.1% ) confirms it has formally started discussions with buyers on a sale of its Lighting unit, but does not plan to include a sale of its "Current" division, as the company seeks to "streamline its portfolio and focus on its core digital industrial assets."

GE Lighting includes the company's residential LED business and its traditional lighting products business; an internal email from GE Lighting CEO Bill Lacey explains plans for the sale.

Current, created in 2015, aims to use advanced energy technologies and digital networks "to make commercial buildings and industrial facilities more energy efficient and productive," according to the unit's website.