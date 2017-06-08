Drexel starts T-Mobile at Buy on iPhone upside; Sprint at Hold

Drexel Hamilton thinks that T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2%) could hit $80 (more than 21% upside) as it builds on a big year as the key winner from an upcoming new iPhone.
The company will fight a slowing upgrade cycle with a "new, innovative" marketing offering around an iPhone that is "expected to be dramatically different," says Drexel's Barry Sine, who's launched the stock at Buy.
He's initiated coverage of Sprint (S -0.4%) at Hold, and thinks that a T-Mobile/Sprint marriage isn't likely -- meaning some short-term pain for Sprint shareholders as that reality sinks in. Sprint and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are more likely to merge eventually, he says.