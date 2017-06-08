Ericsson signs network, services deal with Spain's MásMóvil

Ericsson (ERIC +0.6% ) and Spanish wireless operator MásMóvil have signed a strategic deal for managed services and core network evolution.

That will be based on network functions virtualization. Ericsson will provide billing, managed and systems support as well as deploying and maintaining fiber-to-the-home.

In turn, MásMóvil customers will get advanced network features including voice over LTE, voice over IP (residential and business) and Wi-Fi calling.

MásMóvil extends its existing managed and systems support services contracts until 2019's end, and has the option to extend that scope to its fixed network.