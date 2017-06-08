Petrobras revokes gas contract over corruption

Petrobras (PBR +0.3% ) revokes a contract to supply natural gas to a thermal power station held by a unit of J&F Investimentos due to a breach of anti-corruption terms; J&F is owned by the Batista family, who is at the center of a corruption scandal threatening Brazil's Pres. Temer.

Also, two court rulings today affect the company: A Brazilian court upholds a ruling that allowed the PBR to proceed with the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste, and another court suspended until Sept. 11 an earlier decision prohibiting the company to proceed with the sale of its Três Lagoas fertilizer unit.

Finally, PBR says it is keeping cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity, in order to comply with rules set by Brazil's energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households.