Nordstrom $70 takeout scenario laid out by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett's Chuck Grom weighs in on the go-private developments with Nordstrom (JWN +8.9% ).

"With one of the best brands and models in retail (despite the recent turbulence in comp trends) – we have to think that today’s news could attract other potential bidders in the coming weeks," notes the analyst.

"While we are purely speculating, Hudson Bay (OTC:HBAYF) comes to mind as a potential suitor given the high-end roll-up its pursued in recent years (i.e. Lord & Taylor, Saks, etc.) and/or other retail-focused private equity firms (KKR, Sycamore, Leonard Green)," he adds.

Grom's kicker: "As a reminder, over the past 10+ years, retail takeout transactions have fetched approximately 9.4x trailing 12-month EBITDA, which would imply a takeout price close to $70 – substantially higher than current levels."