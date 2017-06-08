Justice Dept. approves complex $1.1B Liberty-GCI deal

The Justice Dept. has given its approval to a complicated transaction for Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) to buy Alaska's biggest telecom, General Communication (GNCMA -1.6% ) for $1.1B.

The department gave an early termination to its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review. That makes the key hurdle left getting past the FCC, which has a wider review scope (including whether the deal's in the public interest). The FCC's review will wrap up next month.

That deal is set to put hard assets behind historical tracking stocks Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures (LVNTA -2.3% ), and analysts say that will simplify a complicated corporate structure. It also paves the way for Liberty to consolidate its stake in Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR).