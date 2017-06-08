Copper rises to five-week highs on supply issues

Copper prices rallied more than 2% today, hitting five-week highs, after severe weather hit some mines in South America and labor issues recurred in Indonesia.

In addition to escalating tensions after recent strikes at Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +2.9% ) Grasberg mine in Indonesia, weather related mine disruptions in Chile are affecting the supply side, including at BHP Billiton's (BHP +1.9% ) Escondida, Codelco's Chuquicamata and Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Zaldivar.

FCX CFO Kathleen Quirk says the company is "on a path" to negotiate a new agreement to settle its disputes with Indonesia's government.

Demand-side news also is influencing traders, as the latest Chinese import data shows an 8.5% month-on-month increase in refined copper imports.

