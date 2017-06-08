Sempra Energy downgraded at Barclays on Cameron uncertainty

Sempra Energy (SRE -1.6% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $121 target price at Barclays, citing increasing concerns that the Cameron LNG export facility could face construction delays given the project's association with CB&I.

Barclays says it likes SRE's cash generation outlook once the Cameron project comes online, but it is increasingly concerned about potential construction delays or financial exposure.

The firm also thinks a truncated cost of capital extension in California introduces a modest risk for SRE's utilities in the state.