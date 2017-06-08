ConocoPhillips says Qatar LNG project not affected by Arab dispute

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says production and exports of liquefied natural gas from its investment project in Qatar have not been affected by the area's recent diplomatic tensions.

COP owns a 30% stake in the Qatari LNG project operated by Qatargas Operating Co., part of the state-controlled energy company, that processes ~1.4B cf/day of gas; COP loaned $1.2B to develop the project in 2005, with $696M still to be paid back.

COP also controls the Golden Pass LNG facility in the U.S. along with Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum.