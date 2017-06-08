Zynga +2.5% as Morgan Stanley bumps to Overweight

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is moving up after hours, +2.5% , as Morgan Stanley has boosted its rating to Overweight.

The company's seeing increased engagement and monetization from in-game sales, says analyst Brian Nowak -- first in poker, but the success should spread through its other genres, including slots and Farmville.

That signals the beginning of a stronger business model and a multi-year turnaround, he writes.

Nowak has a price target of $4.50, up from a previous $3 (and implying 25.6% upside from today's close). (h/t Bloomberg)