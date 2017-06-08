Stocks survive Comey testimony with little change; financial stocks surge

Stocks eked out narrow gains, as today's testimony from former FBI director Comey painted Pres. Trump in an unflattering light but apparently did nothing to build a case for criminal charges.

"Investors are not spooked by this at all," said Eric Aanes, president and founder of Titus Wealth Management. "The only thing that could be an issue is [potential] delays into tax cuts."

The Nasdaq closed at a new record, outgaining the other major indexes, while the S&P came close but fell short and the Dow pulled back near its flatline after hitting an all-time high at midday.

The financial sector (+1.1%) easily topped today's leaderboard, with bank stocks juiced as the U.S. House prepared to vote on a rollback of Dodd-Frank provisions; financial shares have been moving in tandem with yields on U.S. Treasury bonds, and today the 10-year yield added 2 bps to 2.19%.

Tech stocks (+0.4%) also rose, thanks in large part to chipmakers, and industrials (+0.3%) and materials (+0.3%) also finished in positive territory, but the remaining groups settled with losses.

U.S. crude oil settled 0.2% lower at $45.64/bbl, marking its lowest finish since May 4.