Genealogy giant Ancestry going “all-in” on Amazon Web Services

ZDNet reports that genealogy company Ancestry is currently moving its entire infrastructure from a private datacenter to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services.

Ancestry has 2.8M subscribers who have helped generate the 20B historical records and 75M daily search results. All of that activity takes up space, and Ancestry already has 6 petabytes of pure data on AWS with 550 databases plus nearly as many services awaiting the move.

The platform has some high profile “all-in” clients that have the entire infrastructure so Ancestry is joining the likes of Intuit, Zillow, and Netflix.

AWS is the leading cloud storage platform and brought in $3.66B in Q1 revenues with operating expenses at $2.77B.

