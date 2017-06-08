UK election: Conservatives look to have lost ground (updated)

Early UK election results are coming in and exit polls project the Tories have the largest number of seats of any single party, but have lost their working majority.

While the conservatives hold power, the results so far qualify as a disappointment for Prime Minister Theresa May, who dissolved parliament last month in hopes of broadening a working majority of 17 seats.

The Tories have 314 seats, down from 330, according to the exit poll. Labour is the second-largest single party, with 266, ahead of the SNP's 34.

A working majority would call for holding 323 seats of the 650 regional constituencies.

If the poll holds up, May may be out as PM fairly quickly. But British polls ended up way off in predicting a Labour victory in 2015 rather than the (surprising) Tory win.

The pound has rapidly slipped 1.5% against the dollar.

Updated 11:39 p.m.: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on May to stand down. "If there is a message from tonight's results, it's this: The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate," Corbyn said. "Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence."

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR