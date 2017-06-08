Enbridge says B.C. pipeline expansion project fully subscribed

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it plans to expand its main oil pipeline system and its newly acquired natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia, with CEO Al Monaco saying the expansion project is "fully subscribed."

Monaco told an investor presentation today that ENB closed a bidding period for new capacity on its T-South pipeline between northern B.C. and Vancouver last week, and gas producers fully committed to supporting an expansion project that would expand the line’s capacity by 190M cf/day.

ENB plans to spend $1B expanding the line, which delivers most of the natural gas Vancouver uses to heat its homes.