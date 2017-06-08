Connecticut fails to pass bill supporting Dominion's Millstone nuclear plant

Lawmakers in Connecticut last night failed to pass a bill that was designed to win subsidies for Dominion's (NYSE:D) Millstone nuclear plant, as efforts to replicate New York's approval of subsidies for nuclear stations threatened with closure prove to be a tough sell.

Opponents, including the state’s largest electric utilities as well as some renewable energy providers, argued that there was no evidence Millstone needed state aid and that customers would end up with higher bills.

Supporters of state aid also are struggling to make headway in Ohio, where legislation to subsidize FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) reactors has not even emerged from legislative committees, and Pennsylvania, where no legislation has been introduced after Exelon (NYSE:EXC) said last month its Three Mile Island reactor would close in 2019 after losing money for five years.