Buy-rated Exxon seen reaching $90 at Hilliard Lyons

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is initiated with a Long-term Buy rating and $90 price target at Hilliard Lyons, which believes a reduced cost structure, two recent acquisitions and a more aggressive pace of capital spending position the company for a positive shift in reserves and production growth and a multiyear recovery in earnings.

XOM's dividend yield is 50% above the 10-year average, but growth averaging 3.2% over the past two years is ~60% below the norm for that span, and Lyons thinks that with improving coverage ratios, dividend growth could be poised for a rebound in the intermediate term.

Shares have been flirting with annual lows lately, but the firm notes it is early in the commodity recovery cycle, and anticipates valuation multiples will continue to improve into 2018.