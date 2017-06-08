Report: U.S. solar market to fall 16% in 2017

U.S. solar installations will fall 16% this year, with residential solar expected to rise 2% but well below last year's 19% growth, according to a new report by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The utility market, which accounts for about half of all solar systems, is expected to drop to 8 GW this year from more than 10 GW last year before resuming growth in 2019 as utilities seek to procure projects before the 30% federal tax credit for solar projects begins to step down in 2020, the report says.

Prices on solar systems during Q1 fell below $1/watt for the first time, according to the report.

Relevant tickers include TAN, KWT, FSLR, CSIQ, SPWR, JKS, YGE, SOL, ENPH, JASO, RUN, VSLR, RGSE