SoftBank buying robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is the new owner of one of Alphabet's other bets, taking over advanced robotics firm Boston Dynamics.

Terms weren't disclosed. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) had bought the robot maker along with others in 2013, and decided to put it up for sale last spring as scrutiny of the company's more longshot efforts grew.

SoftBank is up 7.1% at midday in Tokyo trading. It closed up 3.8% in U.S. trading Thursday.

SoftBank also acquires Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft as part of the deal.

It's not clear whether Boston Dynamics stays in SoftBank proper or is part of the $93B Vision Fund that SoftBank leads, Bloomberg notes.