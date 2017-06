The prospect of a second Scottish Independence referendum has been called into question as the U.K. election results dealt a major blow to the SNP.

The nationalists lost 21 of their 56 seats in parliament to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom united.

The vote also claimed the scalps of former party leader Alex Salmond and deputy leader Angus Robertson.

