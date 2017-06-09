May looks to form new government

Prime Minister Theresa May will seek permission from the Queen today to form a new government, according to a spokesperson, despite calls for her to resign after a bruising election.

Her Conservative party lost its majority, with Labour gaining significant ground, resulting in a hung parliament.

Sterling fell as much as 2.3% to $1.2660 on the results, which could also weaken May's mandate for upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Previously: UK election: Conservatives look to have lost ground (updated) (Jun. 08 2017)

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR