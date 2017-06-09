CBIZ acquires top private equity consulting firm CMF Associates, LLC

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) has acquired substantially all of the assets of CMF Associates, L.L.C., effective June 1.

Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said, "The acquisition of CMF represents a strategic step in establishing CBIZ as an industry leader of professional business services to middle-market focused private equity firms. Our intent is to provide a level of service and breadth of expertise – that doesn't currently exist – to one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. Tom and his leadership team will become integral leaders in our national private equity practice and we look forward to growing together."

