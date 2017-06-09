Business update from Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) provides a business update on its performance.

"We continue to see sequential quarterly sales improvement in our core restaurant base and remain cautiously optimistic that we will see that improvement continue as the year progresses," says CEO Brian O'Malley.

"Guests are reacting positively to our enhanced menus, expanded banquet facilities, and are also taking greater advantage of our off-premise to-go and delivery options," he adds.

On the financial front, a waiver agreement was worked out with Wells Fargo and certain lenders to provide some financial flexibility.

