Piper Jaffray: Facebook could triple revenue by 2022

Piper Jaffray analyst Sam Kemp writes that Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) current share price likely has an upside in H2 ad revenue, potentially driving range-bound trading in the near term though his long-term expectations remain unchanged.

Kemp believes revenues could triple by 2022 based on growths in Instagram ad units, e-commerce relevance, Messenger audience, and through outsourcing customer service.

Sees Instagram revenues increasing from last year’s $2B to $22B in 2021.

FY17 and FY18 EPS estimates rise one cent each to $4.82 and $6.03, respectively.

Piper Jaffray reiterates Overweight rating and $165 price target.