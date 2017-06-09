Lexicon Pharma's sotagliflozin successful in third late-stage diabetes study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, Tandem3, assessing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LXRX) sotagliflozin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes met its primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority over placebo as measured by the proportion of patients achieving HbA1C levels less than 7.0% at week 24. In addition, there were no episodes of hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis after randomization.

The safety profile of sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor, was consistent the previous Phase 3 Tandem1 and Tandem2 studies.

Complete results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Under a November 2015 agreement, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has exclusive global rights to the product (except Japan). Lexicon has the option to co-promote in the U.S. for type 1 diabetes. Sanofi is responsible for clinical development and commercialization for type 2 diabetes worldwide (except Japan) and has exclusive rights to promote sotagliflozin in the U.S. for T2D.

