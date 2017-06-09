Ford to post results for mobility unit

Ford (NYSE:F) plans to break out results for the Ford Smart Mobility unit in the future to give investors a better idea of the earnings potential for the business.

The company created the subsidiary last year to spearhead its efforts to develop ride-sharing services and autonomous vehicles.

Ford's brand new CEO was elevated from the mobility unit.

Shares of Ford are down 0.81% premarket to $11.01.

Update: Ford notes to Seeking Alpha that consistent with previous statements and presentation it has been its intention since the formation of Ford Smart Mobility LLC to break out its financial information when it becomes material to Ford Motor Company.