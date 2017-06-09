Futures up after U.K. election results

Sterling is down 1.4% to $1.2773, climbing back from some major losses overnight, as Theresa May seeks to form a new government despite bruising election results.

U.S. stock index futures are also shaking off news of a hung parliament, pointing to a 0.1% opening gain following a quiet session on Thursday.

Oil is up 0.5% at $45.86/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1277/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat to 2.2%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV