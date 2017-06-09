Medivir completes enrollment in mid-stage extension study of MIV-711 for knee osteoarthritis

Medivir AB (OTC:MVRBF) completes the enrollment of 50 patients in its six-month extension study assessing MIV-711 for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Participants were recruited from the six-month Phase 2a trial who showed evidence of response.

Top-line data from the initial study should be available next quarter followed by top-line results from the extension phase in H1 2018.

MIV-711 inhibits an enzyme called cathepsin K which plays a key role in the breakdown of bone and cartilage. It is being developed as a DMOAD (disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug) which is a drug designed to slow or reverse the progressive joint degeneration associated with osteoarthritis. There are currently no DMOADs approved for this indication.