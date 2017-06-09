Statoil to revive Great Australian Bight drilling plans after BP swap

Statoil (NYSE:STO) is the new operator of the ultra-deepwater drilling campaign in the Great Australian Bight after swapping stakes in the exploration licenses with partner BP.

BP agrees to transfer its 70% equity interest in two blocks, including the Stromlo prospect which the company abandoned last year despite spending nearly $1B on a drilling rig, to STO in exchange for the latter's 30% stake in two other blocks.

STO will need to wade through an approvals process that BP struggled to complete amid community opposition before it decided not to drill.