European regulators sign off on J&J's Actelion buy contingent on spin-off of one insomnia program

Regulatory authorities in the EU have approved Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) planned $30B takeover of Actelion after the company pledged to spin-off one of the combined firm's two insomnia pipeline programs.

Actelion's insomnia project will be transferred to a new company called Idorsia. J&J has agreed to limit its stake in the new entity to 10% if it is the largest shareholder and 16% if not. It will not nominate a board member and cannot influence its strategy or obtain information on the drug in development.

J&J's program with Minerva Neurosciences competes directly with Actelion's. It has granted Minerva new rights over global development and has waived its royalty rights to Minerva sales in Europe.

EU regulators saw no problems in the multiple sclerosis space because Actelion's product candidate differs from Biogen's that J&J's distributes in part of Europe.

Source: Bloomberg