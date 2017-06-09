InterCloud Systems awarded new contracts valued at over $2M

InterCloud Systems (NASDAQ:ICLD) won new contracts over $2M for professional services for new and existing customers.

Mark Munro, CEO of InterCloud Systems stated, “Over the last six months, we have divested ourselves of non-core assets and strengthened our balance sheet. The Company’s remaining assets produced over $52 million in revenue during 2016. In addition to our divestments, we have significantly reduced our operating expenses with the goal of operating on a cash flow positive basis."

Mark Munro added, “Notwithstanding these divestments and cost-cutting measures, we are continuing to drive revenue through our remaining subsidiaries and develop partnerships for our NFVgrid platform. As we complete our business restructuring, we will soon be in a position to partner with and acquire new assets that are better suited for growth in a cash flow positive environment."

Press Release