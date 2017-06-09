Microsoft shuttering Docs.com site on Dec. 15

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is shuttering its free file-sharing site Docs.com with the service’s final day slated for December 15. Microsoft will slowly shut off functionality until the end date to allow customer’s time to move files.

The company says Docs.com is redundant since the launch of OneDrive and last year’s LinkedIn acquisition bringing SlideShare into the fold. Microsoft hopes customers will switch to one of these other services, but Google Docs could also gain some new customers.

Microsoft revamped and promoted Docs.com in 2015 with the introduction of Sways, which provided a way for users to upload a variety of file types that were then publicly searchable through the site’s search bar.

Controversy arose in March of this year when a security researcher and Ars Technica discovered many Docs.com users didn’t realize the files were publicly available and were sharing sensitive financial and identity information on the site.