AmTrust raising some cash with sale of National General stake

AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) has agreed on the sale of 10.586M shares it owns in National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) for $20 per share, an 8.3% discount to last night's close.

Proceeds will be about $211.7M.

The carrying value of the stake was roughly $135M, meaning AmTrust will book a pretax gain of $76M. AmTrust has owned a stake in NGHC sine 2010.

CFO Adam Karkowsky: "We are taking the initiative to sell National General shares in order to simplify our balance sheet and investment portfolio composition."