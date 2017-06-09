Bloomberg: Apple's new iPhone speeds could lag due to modem supply

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhones might lag behind the competition in data speed, according to Bloomberg sources. The reason stems from the fact that only one modem manufacturer will have a high-speed product available in time for the phones.

Apple has previously included two modem manufacturers within the same phone model launch in part to avoid reliance on one manufacturer. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is currently the only company with a 1-gigabyte modem at the ready.

Intel is working on a modem capable of 1-gigabyte download speeds to rival Qualcomm’s, but product production won’t complete in time to make it into the new iPhones.

The major wireless networks have all boasted about 1-gigabyte speeds and competing smartphones with the Qualcomm modem, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S8, can brag about the speed while marketing competing phones against Apple’s.

Apple’s decision could also come from the lengthy legal battles with Qualcomm over royalty payments.

