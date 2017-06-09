Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike

Libya's largest oil field reopens after a workers' protest and is expected to return to normal production within three days.

Sharara had been producing ~270K bbl/day, nearly a third of the country's total output, before employees went on strike on Wednesday over a lack of medical treatment for a colleague who died in an accident at the field.

The field is operated by Libya's state-run oil company in partnership with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Total (NYSE:TOT), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and OMV (OTC:OMVJF).

