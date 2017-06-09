BofAML pushes Nvidia to new price target high; shares up 2.7%

Another day, another high for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) after Bank of America Merrill Lynch pushes its price target to $185 from $155 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress appeared at the bank’s Global Tech Conference earlier this week and analyst Vivek Arya notes the appearance tone was “very positive on growth and execution.”

Arya sees upsides in gaming, data centers, and ownership expansions.

New price target is 42.5x estimated FY18 pf-PE ex cash, which is up from former estimates but matches up with current trade range.

Arya sees momentum growing due to Nvidia only having 17% ownership by active large-cap US managers, potential SoftBank Vision Fund ownership expansion, and the upcoming E3 gaming show that marks a period of seasonal strength.