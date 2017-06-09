Ascena Retail Group adds two to board

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) announces that it added Marc Lasry and Stacey Rauch to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Avenue Capital Group CEO Lasry re-joins the board after serving previously rom February 2004 until October 2006. He is also currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Rauch brings her deep McKinsey experiece to the board

Shares of Ascena are up 7.44% in premarket trading, despite the company posting an 8% drop in FQ3 comparable sales. Lane Byrant and Maurices both saw a double-digit fall in comparable sales during the quarter.

Previously: Ascena Retail Group EPS in-line, beats on revenue (June 8)

Source: Press Release